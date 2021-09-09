What Trump Had to Say About Robert E. Lee Statue

(Newser) – As one might imagine, Donald Trump was not pleased with Virginia's removal of a Robert E. Lee statue Wednesday. "To add insult to injury, those who support this ‘taking’ now plan to cut it into three pieces, and throw this work of art into storage prior to its complete desecration," the former president said in a statement cited by the Hill and other outlets. Saying Lee is considered by many to be the "greatest strategist" of all time, Trump said, "President Lincoln wanted him to command the North, in which case the war would have been over in one day. Robert E. Lee instead chose the other side because of his great love of Virginia, and except for Gettysburg, would have won the war."

story continues below

He went on to claim that if Lee had been in charge, the US would have experienced victory in Afghanistan years ago. "Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can't let that happen!" Fox News notes that the Lee statue was actually cut into two pieces for storage, not three, and Politico calls the entire statement "historically inaccurate." Trump called Lee "perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over," but Politico points out historians have criticized attempts by some to paint Lee and the Southern cause as noble. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)