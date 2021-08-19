New Zealand Figures Out Likely Source of COVID Outbreak

(Newser) – The single COVID-19 infection that caused New Zealand to lockdown has now ballooned to an outbreak of at least 21 cases so far. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the new number on Thursday, and officials warned that it will continue to rise. The director general of health says modeling indicates the outbreak is likely to reach 50 cases, the New Zealand Herald reports. On Wednesday, Ardern had noted some of those found to be infected had spent time at church, school, a hospital, and a casino, the AP reports. "So there's still the potential that we could have had a number of big super-spreading events," one COVID modeler warns, though he says that the country's lockdown should put a halt to further transmission. More details:

Cluster: Twelve of the infections are part of the same Auckland cluster including the first case detected; eight more are still being investigated but are expected to be part of that cluster. One case, an air crew worker, is separate and linked to the border.

Twelve of the infections are part of the same Auckland cluster including the first case detected; eight more are still being investigated but are expected to be part of that cluster. One case, an air crew worker, is separate and linked to the border. Where are they? Nineteen of the patients are in Auckland's quarantine facility, including one entire family of five. The other two were taken to a hospital, one due to worsening symptoms and the other due to an underlying condition. Both were in stable condition Thursday.

story continues below