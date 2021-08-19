(Newser) – The only thing missing from this supermarket confrontation was the mournful tuba accompaniment. What Newsweek deems a "pretty, pretty strange scene" took place recently on Martha's Vineyard, and a "Page Six spy" was there to document it all. Per the gossip section of the New York Post, the squabble went down at the Chilmark General Store, between Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, with the tiff revolving around the latter's ties to former President Trump and his administration. "We can still talk, Larry," Dershowitz said to his ex-friend David, who's said to have replied, "No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo. It's disgusting!" When Dershowitz noted Pompeo was a former student, and that he'd simply been greeting him, David replied, "It's disgusting. Your whole enclave—it's disgusting. You're disgusting!"

David then stormed off, and per Page Six, Dershowitz "drove off in an old, dirty Volvo." Intelligencer notes Dershowitz has long been griping about his pariah status on Martha's Vineyard, citing a 2018 Hill op-ed in which the attorney claimed people he used to be friends with on the island "are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life." Dershowitz, who worked with Pompeo on policy regarding the Middle East, tells Page Six he's bummed that David—whom he described as having a "bright red" face during their argument, as if he were about to have a stroke—can't seem to understand why it was important to him to advocate for Israel, even if it had been for team Trump.

Still, Dershowitz seems willing to offer an olive branch to David, telling Page Six he'll "extend a hand of friendship" to David "if Larry wants to talk about any of this"—just without a "screaming match." No word from David, though a very unscientific analysis online shows that Twitter users appear to be siding with the comedian. "Larry David curbed Alan Dershowitz," one observer noted. (Read more Larry David stories.)