Horse Drug Taken for COVID Leads to Poisonings

(Newser) – Mississippi officials have become alarmed enough at calls coming in to its poison control center to issue a statewide health alert. Don't take a drug intended for horses to self-treat COVID-19, officials said. "At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers," said the letter, which was sent out Friday. Of the callers, the Hill reports, 85% had mild symptoms of poisoning and one person was told to seek medical help. Symptoms can include a rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders, and even severe hepatitis.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is among those recommending ivermectin for people. He was suspended from YouTube in June for posting videos touting its use, per WPR. National regulators have warned against the practice, per Salon. The FDA said it's just beginning research on ivermectin. "Taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous," the agency said. "This is true of ivermectin, too." The drug is approved to treat people with certain parasitic conditions, per WTVA, but not for anyone with COVID. "Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans," the Mississippi letter said.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state's health officer, said Mississippi is going through "the worst part of the pandemic," per the Washington Post. The state reported 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and has more than 1,600 patients in hospitals—including 450 in intensive care. Only Alabama has a lower vaccination rate. Mississippi health officials are baffled by people turning to ivermectin as the answer. "Why in the world would an individual want to take a medication for livestock that No. 1 has no oversight, no FDA approval, there are no FDA studies on almost," said Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist who signed the letter. "I certainly would strongly recommend people not take any medicine from a feed store," Dobbs said.