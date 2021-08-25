Capitol Riot Investigators Make a Big Move

(Newser) – The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack made a big move Wednesday, issuing requests for records from government agencies including the National Archives, which has custody of records from the Trump White House. A letter from committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson to agencies shows the investigation will be wide-ranging, the Washington Post reports. He asked for materials with details of "the former President's knowledge of the election results and what he communicated to the American people about the election." The panel asked the Pentagon for "all communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021."

The panel asked the National Archives for "all documents and communications within the White House" involving numerous Trump associates, advisers, and relatives, including Rudy Giuliani, Kayleigh McEnany, Roger Stone, and all Trump's adult children except Tiffany, reports Politico. The committee asked for records from a total of eight agencies, including Homeland Security, the Interior Department, the Justice Department, and the FBI.

In his letter, Thompson asked for the materials to be provided within two weeks, but the requests could lead to a lengthy fight over access if President Biden blocks records by asserting executive privilege, CNN reports. Trump has the option of asserting executive privilege, though Biden will have the final say on whether investigators can access records from his predecessor's administration. If Trump doesn't like the final decision, he could take the matter to court. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)