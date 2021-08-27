Body on Gurney Rolls Out of Stolen Mortuary Van

(Newser) – "It's ridiculous that the dead can't even rest," says mortuary owner Stan Henderson. Police say a suspect in several felonies who was fleeing officers stole a mortuary van with a body inside from the parking lot of Henderson's Conyers, Georgia business Tuesday afternoon, Fox 5 reports. "Upon the suspect's flight, the gurney did roll out of the open back hatch and into the parking lot where it came to rest," police said in a Facebook post. Personnel on site were able to secure the body. "At least thankfully it didn't go out in the road," says Conyers Police Capt. Kim Lucas.

Police say 23-year-old suspect Kijon Griffin led police on a 13-mile chase, which ended after he hit several vehicles on I-20 and blew a tire, per Law & Crime. He fled on foot into a wooded area. Police say they set up a perimeter with the help of DeKalb County authorities and the Georgia State Patrol but they were unable to capture him. Griffin turned himself in at the Rockdale County Jail Thursday morning and police thanked the news media for "helping to get this story out thus helping Mr. Griffin make the wise decision of turning himself in." It's not clear what additional charges he will face in connection with the mortuary van theft. (Read more weird crimes stories.)