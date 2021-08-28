Biden Promises More Attacks on ISIS

(Newser) – There will be more violence in Afghanistan before US forces are out, President Biden said Saturday. In a statement, Biden said that the situation there remains dangerous and that another terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul is "highly likely" in the next day or two, the Washington Post reports. A US drone strike killed two members of ISIS on Saturday, and Biden repeated his assurance that the US would find the airport attackers and "make them pay." Other developments include:

The US withdrawal . The American force at the airport is now down to fewer than 4,000 personnel, per the AP. Facing Biden's Tuesday deadline, the contingent is in its final withdrawal.

. The American force at the airport is now down to fewer than 4,000 personnel, per the AP. Facing Biden's Tuesday deadline, the contingent is in its final withdrawal. Other nations' withdrawals. France shut down its mission Friday, per the New York Times. Britain ended its effort to get its citizens out Saturday. "We haven’t been able to bring everybody out, and that has been heartbreaking,” Gen. Nick Carter told the BBC. The government had said Friday that 800 to 1,100 eligible Afghans and 100 to 150 Britons were waiting to be evacuated.

story continues below