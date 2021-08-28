Biden Promises More Attacks on ISIS

(Newser)
There will be more violence in Afghanistan before US forces are out, President Biden said Saturday. In a statement, Biden said that the situation there remains dangerous and that another terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul is "highly likely" in the next day or two, the Washington Post reports. A US drone strike killed two members of ISIS on Saturday, and Biden repeated his assurance that the US would find the airport attackers and "make them pay." Other developments include:
- The US withdrawal. The American force at the airport is now down to fewer than 4,000 personnel, per the AP. Facing Biden's Tuesday deadline, the contingent is in its final withdrawal.
- Other nations' withdrawals. France shut down its mission Friday, per the New York Times. Britain ended its effort to get its citizens out Saturday. "We haven’t been able to bring everybody out, and that has been heartbreaking,” Gen. Nick Carter told the BBC. The government had said Friday that 800 to 1,100 eligible Afghans and 100 to 150 Britons were waiting to be evacuated.
- The attack on ISIS. The Defense Department said the two ISIS members killed had planned attacks on Americans but would not say if they were involved in the airport bombing. ISIS has "lost some capability to plan and to conduct missions," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, "but make no mistake, nobody's writing this off and saying, 'Well, we got them. We don’t have to worry about ISIS-K anymore.'"
- The airport victims. The remains of the 13 US service members killed in the bombing were being flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, officials said. White House aides did not say whether Biden would travel to the base. The Americans killed ranged in age from 20 to 31.
