US Bombs Afghanistan After Biden Vows to Retaliate

The US military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport. Per the AP , US Central Command said the US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the US in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties.

The airstrike fulfilled a vow President Joe Biden made to the nation Thursday when he said the perpetrators of the attack, now one of the deadliest in the 20-year war, would not be able to hide. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. Pentagon leaders told reporters Friday that they were prepared for whatever retaliatory action the president ordered. “We have options there right now,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff. Per CNN, the airstrike is not likely to end the violence. In a statement Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the national security team has warned President Biden that another attack in Kabul remains likely. (Read more Kabul stories.)