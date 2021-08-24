(Newser) – The CDC's travel advisories list for COVID just received an update, with six nations moving up to Level 4 status, reports CNN. In other words—these are the countries you shouldn't be heading to right now. Ending up in the "Very High" risk category means that these destinations have had more than 500 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents over the last 28 days. If you absolutely have to travel to any of these places, the CDC warns to "make sure you are fully vaccinated" first. Two of the locations on the Level 4 list are popular vacation destinations for Americans, especially cruise ship travelers. Here are the stay-away countries, for now:



Bahamas

Haiti

Morocco

Kosovo

Lebanon

Sint Maarten