Nearing Retirement? This State Looks Tempting

4 Fla. cities, including Orlando, make WalletHub's top 10 list for the best places to retire
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 7, 2021 9:10 AM CDT
Here Are the Best, Worst Places to Retire
Orlando, here we come!   (Getty Images/fizkes)

(Newser) – Whether you're decades away from retirement or right around the corner, where you head after you clock out for the last time may already be percolating. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of America's cities, analyzing metrics in four main categories: affordability (cost of living, taxpayer friendliness, and health care costs(; activities (ie, how many museums, theaters, book clubs, music venues, and golf courses you can expect to find); health care, which includes the number of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, as well as life expectancy and hospital quality; and quality of life (think weather, crime rates, and air and water quality). Florida claims four of the spots on WalletHub's top 10 list, with Orlando in the No. 1 spot. Here, the rest of the best, as well as cities that may not make your cut:

Best Cities to Retire

  1. Orlando, Fla.
  2. Charleston, SC
  3. Scottsdale, Ariz.
  4. Tampa, Fla.
  5. Minneapolis
  6. Denver
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  9. Miami
  10. Atlanta

Worst Cities to Retire

  1. Arlington, Texas
  2. Jersey City, NJ
  3. Detroit
  4. Vancouver, Wash.
  5. Wichita, Kan.
  6. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
  7. Spokane, Wash.
  8. Bridgeport, Conn.
  9. Newark, NJ
  10. San Bernardino, Calif.

Check out WalletHub's list to see what other cities may be retirement options. (Want to spend your golden years sans stress? These cities know how to turn it off.)

