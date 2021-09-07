(Newser) – Whether you're decades away from retirement or right around the corner, where you head after you clock out for the last time may already be percolating. WalletHub looked at more than 180 of America's cities, analyzing metrics in four main categories: affordability (cost of living, taxpayer friendliness, and health care costs(; activities (ie, how many museums, theaters, book clubs, music venues, and golf courses you can expect to find); health care, which includes the number of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, as well as life expectancy and hospital quality; and quality of life (think weather, crime rates, and air and water quality). Florida claims four of the spots on WalletHub's top 10 list, with Orlando in the No. 1 spot. Here, the rest of the best, as well as cities that may not make your cut:

Best Cities to Retire

Orlando, Fla. Charleston, SC Scottsdale, Ariz. Tampa, Fla. Minneapolis Denver Cincinnati Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Miami Atlanta

Worst Cities to Retire

Arlington, Texas Jersey City, NJ Detroit Vancouver, Wash. Wichita, Kan. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Spokane, Wash. Bridgeport, Conn. Newark, NJ San Bernardino, Calif.