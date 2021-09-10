 
X

This Was the Hottest Summer in US Since the Dust Bowl

2021 ties 1936 for hottest summer on record
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2021 12:05 AM CDT
This Summer Tied for Hottest in US
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore.   (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

(Newser) – If you felt like this summer was record-breakingly hot, you're almost right. In the US, the summer of 2021 has tied with the summer of 1936 for hottest on record. As USA Today points out, the country was in the middle of the Dust Bowl that summer. Climate scientists, who have kept records dating back to 1895, define the summer as June, July, and August, the hottest months of the year. In 2021, the average temperature in the contiguous US was 74 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.6 degrees above average. A report this summer from Climate Central notes climate change is to blame: "We are experiencing higher average temperatures and more extreme and record-breaking heat events."

story continues below

As CBS News explains, this summer was technically the hottest on record, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially considers it a tie since the difference was less than a hundredth of a degree. More than 18% of the contiguous US experienced record-breaking heat over the summer, including California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah having their hottest summers ever, according to NOAA. Sixteen other states had one of their top five hottest-ever summers, and no state experienced below-average temperatures. Europe's climate scientists also recently announced Europe experienced its hottest summer on record; last year was Europe's hottest overall, CNN reports. (Read more climate change stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X