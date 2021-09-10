Judge Judy Is Heading Back to TV, With a Family Member

(Newser) – Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow, and the challenge of competing with herself. She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, Judy Justice, which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon. Sheindlin, 78, will be joined on Judy Justice by a new television bailiff and stenographer, reports the AP. Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Sheindlin's granddaughter, will be a legal analyst. "She's smart, sassy, and opinionated," her grandmother says. "Who knows where she gets those traits?"

