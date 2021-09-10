(Newser) – Done with the beach and ready for fall? A financial advice website is offering a an easy way to transition into the Halloween season, with big bucks for one lucky fan who can hunker down and watch 13 horror flicks in nine days' time, reports UPI. FinanceBuzz will pay $1,300 to the person it picks to watch a predetermined set of both high-budget and low-budget horror movies, all to see whether the money producers spent to make a film has any effect on how viewers react. That last part will be achieved via a FinanceBuzz-supplied Fitbit that will measure the heart rate of the chosen "analyst" as they watch such scream fests as The Amityville Horror, Saw, Get Out, A Quiet Place, and Annabelle. The deadline to apply is Sept. 26.

story continues below

If you don't make the cut for that macabre marathon, KDVR reports on a second offer, this one from Dish Network. For this opportunity, you'll have to be less of a horror movie generalist and more of a Stephen King aficionado, because all 13 movies in this frightful lineup are based on the horror master's books. Details sound similar to FinanceBuzz's, with the winner donning a heart rate monitor to plow through a baker's dozen worth of classic horror flicks that include Carrie, The Shining, It, and Misery. If you're selected, you'll receive a special "survival kit" with candy, popcorn, a blanket, some Stephen King swag, and yes, $1,300. The deadline to apply is Oct. 8. (Read more Halloween stories.)