(Newser) – Yet another conservative radio host has joined the growing lineup of COVID-19 skeptics who have succumbed to the disease. Colorado's Bob Enyart, whom 9News describes as a "self-proclaimed 'right-wing religious fanatic'" who railed against vaccines and face masks, has died from coronavirus. The news was confirmed by Fred Williams, Enyart's co-host on the Real Science Radio podcast, on which the pair would "talk about science to debunk evolution" and, more recently, discuss COVID.

Enyart, believed to be in his early 60s, had successfully sued the state of Colorado last fall over mask mandates and how many people could attend in-person church, in what the Denver Post calls "a rare legal victory against broad public health mandates instituted during the pandemic." Enyart—who once headed up Colorado Right to Life and has been a pastor at Denver Bible Church for more than two decades—and his wife, Cheryl, had said they were opposed to getting the vaccine due to their fears on how it was tied to abortion (more nuance on that here.)

The couple urged others to boycott the Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J vaccines to "further increase social tension" around that issue. Enyart has also been known to call for the death penalty for women who've had abortions, while Denver's Westword notes he used to "gleefully" read the obits of AIDS victims on the air while playing Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."

Enyart's wife has also reportedly come down with COVID, though her condition remains unclear. "Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I've known," Williams wrote in tribute on Facebook. "Heaven's gain has left an enormous hole here on earth." (Read more anti-vaxxers stories.)