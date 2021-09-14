Blink and You'll Miss Mike Richards' Jeopardy! Episodes

(Newser) – The very brief Mike Richards era on Jeopardy! began Monday as the beleaguered game show dealt with the embarrassment of opening its 38th season with a host that its fans already know is toast. Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's replacement on Aug. 20, then was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later, after it was discovered podcasts he'd made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities, per the AP. His selection as host by Sony Pictures Television after a lengthy run of tryouts by other personalities was already unpopular with fans before the old podcasts surfaced.

His ouster came after he'd completed a week's worth of taping shows for the new season, and Sony couldn't redo them without affecting the game's integrity. Richards was introduced as host Monday by a downcast-sounding announcer, Johnny Gilbert. Not a word was mentioned of his status as Trebek's replacement; if it had been originally, it was cut out. Before Richards was introduced, it was noted that Trebek's widow and children had been on hand for the stage's dedication to its old host, who died of cancer last November.

"For the first time on the Alex Trebek stage, let's play Jeopardy!," Richards said. In keeping with Trebek's tradition—he considered the game and its players the star—Richards generally took a back seat to the action. The Richards era will end after five shows. Trebek, who began in 1984, totaled more than 8,200. Jeopardy! next week will bring actress Mayim Bialik back as guest host before beginning another series of tryouts for Trebek's permanent replacement, though she's in her own hot water.