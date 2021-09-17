This Is the Safest City for Travelers

(Newser) – The Economist is out with its annual ranking of "safe cities" in which to travel, and the top spot is occupied by Copenhagen for the first time. Typically, an Asian city has been No. 1, notes CNN. Crime obviously factors into the rankings, but the Safe Cities Index 2021 also takes into account digital, health, infrastructure, and environmental security. Here are the top 10 of the 60 cities considered, along with their score out of 100:

Copenhagen, 82.4 Toronto, 82.2 Singapore, 80.7 Sydney, 80.1 Tokyo, 80.0 Amsterdam, 79.3 Wellington, 79.0 (tie) Hong Kong, 78.6 (tie) Melbourne, 78.6 Stockholm, 78.0

