Bullet Train From Vegas to LA In the Works

A $12 billion passenger bullet train designed to link Las Vegas and Los Angeles was dubbed the first true high-speed rail line in the nation on Monday, with the private company building it predicting that millions of ticket-buyers will be boarding trains by 2028, per the AP.

Brightline West, whose sister company already operates a fast train between Miami and Orlando in Florida, aims to lay 218 miles of new track almost all in the median of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, California. It would link there with a commuter rail connection to downtown Los Angeles. A station also is planned in San Bernardino County's Victorville area.