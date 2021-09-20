Trudeau's Job in Jeopardy as Canadians Head to the Polls

(Newser) – Canadians headed to the polls Monday for the country's second federal election in less than two years—and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job could be in jeopardy. Trudeau, whose Liberal Party formed a minority government after the October 2019 election, called the election last month, hoping to win a majority, but the fact that an election was being held two years ahead of schedule during a pandemic turned out to be a major campaign issue. Polls suggest that the most likely outcome is another Trudeau-led minority government, though there is a 25% chance of Erin O'Toole's Conservative Party winning the most seats in Parliament, and a 1% chance of O'Toole winning a majority. More:



Turnout will be key. With polls showing the two biggest parties tied at around 31% each, turnout will be a major factor, the BBC reports. The left-wing New Democratic Party, which won 44 of the 338 seats in Parliament in the 2019 election, is polling at almost 20%.

O'Toole wants voters to "punish" Trudeau. The Conservative leader, who calls the prime minister "entitled" and "divisive," has asked voters to punish Trudeau for calling the election, the CBC reports. O'Toole's party had an early lead in the polls, but it evaporated amid concerns about his policies on firearms and vaccinations. O'Toole has described vaccination as a personal choice. The right-wing vote is also being split by the far-right People's Party of Canada, which strongly opposes COVID measures including lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Trudeau hopes to be rewarded. Canada is one of the world's most vaccinated countries and Trudeau is gambling that voters will reward him for his handling of the pandemic, the AP reports. "He's more interested in standing up for the rights of anti-vaxxers within his own party than he is in standing up for people who have done the right things and want to get back to normal," Trudeau said of O'Toole at a campaign stop Friday.