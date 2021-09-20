(Newser) – More than five dozen African penguins have met a sad end in South Africa, in what bird conservationists say is a most uncommon incident. AFP reports that 63 of the endangered birds were found dead Friday on Boulders Beach in Simon's Town, a suburb of Cape Town, and their bodies, which otherwise appeared fine, were all marred by multiple bee stings. One penguin had been stung 27 times, the BBC notes.

