(Newser) – An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he "snapped and shot a couple of people" was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in western Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint. Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Ariz., faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation, after turning himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz., last week. Suggs' father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse; the two men are father and son, reports the AP.

Authorities said Matthew Pettus, 26; his half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30; Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley had gunshot wounds to the head. Authorities said in court documents that Suggs was seen at a St. Paul bar with Flug-Presley, Sturm, and Pettus on Sept. 12, and that Flug-Presley's aunt told authorities that her niece had a "thing" with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her.

Per the criminal complaint, an employee at a bar saw a woman who looked like Flug-Presley arguing with a man, whom the employee identified as Suggs from a photo lineup. The employee said Suggs said something about "having six children and this happening every time he comes back to Minnesota," the complaint said. Flug-Presley, Pettus, and Sturm were then seen getting into a black SUV just before 3am, and investigators believe that Suggs killed the four victims in St. Paul, sometime between 3:30am and 3:48am. Suggs' bloody driver's license was found in the vehicle.

Suggs then called Wright and showed up where his father was staying at about 5am. He then drove the SUV from St. Paul to Wisconsin, and Wright followed him. They stopped at various gas stations—surveillance video from one St. Paul station shows Flug-Presley slumped over in the passenger seat, the complaint said. Wright told authorities that after leaving the SUV in a cornfield, he gave Suggs a ride back to Minnesota. Suggs' father denied knowing the bodies were in the abandoned SUV, but surveillance video shows him standing at the SUV's open passenger window at one point.