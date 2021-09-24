Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Meadows, Bannon

(Newser) – Four of former President Donald Trump's closest aides and allies were subpoenaed Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. The four men were in contact with Trump while a mob stormed the building in an attempt to overturn Trump's election loss, the Washington Post reports. They are Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff; Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump; Dan Scavino, former deputy chief of staff; and Kash Patel, a former Pentagon chief of staff. The committee said it wants to know about Trump’s actions before and during the insurrection, per the New York Times. Letters by the panel say:

was part of the planning to get the election results thrown out, the committee said. Bannon attended a meeting at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5 about overthrowing the results the next day. "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," Bannon said at the meeting, the panel says.

attended a meeting at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5 about overthrowing the results the next day. "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," Bannon said at the meeting, the panel says. Scavino was in contact with the people planning the rallies held Jan. 6 before the attack, including Trump.

was in contact with the people planning the rallies held Jan. 6 before the attack, including Trump. Patel was in constant touch with Meadows on Jan. 6.

The panel told the four to submit documents it's seeking by Oct. 7 and sit for depositions the next week. Members and staffers are starting the interview phase of their investigation after going through thousands of pages of documents from federal agencies and social media companies, per the AP. These are the first subpoenas the select committee has issued, per Politico. (The committee started with a records request.)