(Newser) – Demi Lovato may need to have a word with Katy Perry. Rolling Stone reports that whispers recently circulated that an upcoming Lovato song is named "Aliens," a rumor that the 29-year-old singer—who goes by the pronouns they/them—seemed to neutralize during an interview with Pedestrian.TV, an Australian entertainment site for young people. While discussing their documentary Unidentified, a look into UFOs that's now streaming on Peacock, Lovato made it clear they don't support the word "aliens" to describe songs, creatures from outer space, or, well, anything.

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," they said. "That's why I like to call them ETs!" Lovato also noted they didn't think space beings are anything to fear, because "if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago. ... I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions." They then added a bit of a jab at humans: "Why would they want our planet when we're running it into the ground?"

Though the interview was originally published last week, it appeared to gain traction after TMZ picked up on it Monday. Page Six, meanwhile, dives deeper, rifling through the Online Etymology Dictionary for the meaning of the word "alien." To wit: It derives from the Old French alien and the Latin alienus, both translating to "strange" or "foreign." The expanded meanings "residing in a country not of one's birth" and "wholly different in nature" came about in the mid- to late 1600s. Its "not of this Earth" sense emerged in 1920. (Read more Demi Lovato stories.)