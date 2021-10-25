Neil Cavuto of Fox News: 'I'm Begging You' to Get Vaccine

(Newser) – Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto pleaded with the network's viewers on Sunday to get vaccinated. “Take the political speaking points and toss them for now,” the 63-year-old said on Fox's MediaBuzz show, per the Washington Post. “I’m begging you—toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you.” Cavuto is vaccinated, and he announced last week that he had tested positive in what's known as a breakthrough case. Cavuto is also immunocompromised—he has multiple sclerosis, has been treated for cancer, and had open-heart surgery. “Half the cases that we’re hearing on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised people like me,” Cavuto said, per the Guardian. (That includes the late Colin Powell.)

Cavuto added that he understands people don't like to be ordered what to do by the government, "but in the end if you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we will all be better off.” Cavuto maintains that his own case might have been life-threatening without the vaccine. His view contrasts with colleagues on Fox News, notably Tucker Carlson, who have voiced skepticism about the vaccines' effectiveness and risks. Network contributor Lisa Marie Boothe on Sunday used the word "tyranny" in tweet to describe vaccine mandates from the White House. (Another cable news host, John King of CNN, announced that he has tested positive, too. Like Cavuto, King has multiple sclerosis.)