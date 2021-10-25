For Tesla, Good News From Hertz, Bad News on Bugs

(Newser) – Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The company says it's buying the Tesla Model 3 small cars by the end of 2022, and it also will buy electric vehicle chargers, per the AP. No price was given for the order, but it is likely worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000. Hertz emerged from bankruptcy protection in June and named former Ford CEO Mark Fields as interim CEO in October. Fields says the company intends to lead with the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America.

Not all the news is as rosy for Tesla. Over the weekend, Elon Musk said the company is temporarily "rolling back" its newly released Full Self-Driving software after bugs emerged, reports the Verge. The software had been released to some drivers before the pullback. Among other things, testers complained about getting false crash reports. “Seeing some issues with [version] 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily,” Musk tweeted, while downplaying the issue. "Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal [quality assurance], hence public beta.”