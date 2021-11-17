Texas Doctor Suspended Over 'Misinformation' Resigns

(Newser) – The Texas doctor who was punished for spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 has resigned from the hospital she was affiliated with, ABC 13 reports. Dr. Mary Bowden, a former ear, nose and throat specialist at Houston Methodist, tweeted Monday, "I have broken free from Methodist and very much appreciate the flood of support I have received! Sincere thanks to all of you who have reached out with kind words." The hospital then announced her resignation Tuesday, CNN reports. Bowden had used her social media accounts to criticize vaccine mandates and to advocate for ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug that both the CDC and the FDA have warned against using to treat COVID.

Her lawyer says Bowden's "early treatment methods work and are saving lives," claiming she has treated more than 2,000 COVID patients at her private practice and none had to go to the hospital. As for vaccines, the attorney says Bowden is not anti-vaccine (she herself is vaccinated), she just thinks people should have a choice in the matter. Bowden has said that she "only needed [her affiliation with Houston Methodist] just in case I had to put a patient in the hospital. But I haven't had anybody in the hospital." In her letter to the hospital resigning her hospital privileges, she said the hospital's claims that she is spreading misinformation are "defamatory." (Read more COVID-19 stories.)