Vancouver Cut Off From the Rest of Canada

(Newser) – The torrential rains that caused mudslides that stranded motorists ultimately cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada, at least by road. Most routes between the coastal city and the rest of British Columbia were shut down by Monday morning, but Highway 99, which goes through Whistler, was still open—until 11am, Kelowna Now reports. Around that time, a mudslide shut down that highway too, leaving no routes between Vancouver and the interior unless motorists went through the US—not possible for all, since a passport and negative COVID test would be required.

Also, the "atmospheric river" was wreaking havoc in the US too, with flooding, historic rains, and high winds causing road closures in Washington state as well, the Washington Post reports. There is no estimate of when Highway 99 might reopen, Global News reports. The storm's high winds knocked out power to at least 170,000 customers in Washington and tens of thousands in BC, caused evacuations, and closed schools. At least one person has been reported missing, USA Today reports. Oregon was also impacted. Conditions were expected to improve starting Tuesday. This is the second atmospheric river in the area within days, and this one is a category 5, the highest level, CNN reports.