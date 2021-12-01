Chris Cuomo Calls CNN Suspension 'Embarrassing'

(Newser) – The day after CNN suspended him indefinitely, Chris Cuomo told the world how he's feeling, and the upshot is: not great. Deadline reports that at the start of his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, a "gloomy-sounding" Cuomo kicked things off with a "quick note about the obvious—I've been suspended from CNN." He asked his producer on "Let’s Get After It" to cut the peppy music then continued, "You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it."

The Hill reports he didn't get into the details of the documents released Monday by the New York Attorney General's Office, which show more extensive efforts on his part to assist brother Andrew Cuomo, including offering to use his sources to research accusers, find out what other allegations might surface against the New York governor, and check on the status of stories at other outlets.

But he did have more to say in general, adding, "I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past, and I mean it. It's the last thing I ever wanted to do, was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this any more than that." (Read more Chris Cuomo stories.)