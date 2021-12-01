'I Didn't Pull the Trigger,' Baldwin Says About Shooting

(Newser) – "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Alec Baldwin has said about the fatal shooting on a film set. Halyna Hutchins, the film's cinematographer, was killed, and director Joel Souza was wounded during a rehearsal last month. Baldwin was holding an antique revolver at the time. In a new interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the actor said he didn't know how live ammunition made it onto the New Mexico set. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said.

"I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said. A lawsuit filed by the project's script supervisor against the actor says the script didn't call for Baldwin to cock or fire the gun. That lawsuit and one filed by Rust's chief electrician say the actor should have checked the gun himself to make sure it only held blanks, per the New York Times. Baldwin told ABC he had no reason to think the weapon would be loaded with a live round. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he said. The interview provides Baldwin's most extensive comments yet on the shooting.

Baldwin said he thinks about what he could have done to prevent the death of Hutchins. "She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her], and admired," he said. Baldwin added that her death is still hard to believe. "It doesn't seem real to me," he said. No charges have been filed in the case, per CNBC. The interview airs Thursday evening. (Police in New Mexico are following new leads about how the live ammunition came to be on the set.)