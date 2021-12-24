Saturday Is a Huge Day for Our Vision of Space

(Newser) – Saturday is a very big day for fans of space exploration, and not because of any new gizmos they might find under the tree. At 7:20am Eastern, the world's most powerful telescope—the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, two decades in the making—will be launched into orbit, reports Space.com. Assuming all goes well, the Webb will function as a far more advanced successor to the venerable Hubble Space Telescope. Details:

Launch: The Webb is scheduled to lift off aboard a rocket from a pad in French Guinea at 7:20 in the morning. The foreign site is because the telescope is actually a joint project between NASA, the European Space Agency, and Canada's space agency, per the New York Times. The launch will be live-streamed via NASA TV.

