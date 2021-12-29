Woman Allegedly Assaulted Flight Crew After Being Cut Off

(Newser) – During a Thanksgiving weekend flight from Florida to Nashville, a Tennessee woman is accused of getting so intoxicated the flight crew cut her off from alcoholic beverages and asked her to switch seats, at which point she allegedly became disruptive. Amanda Renee Henry has now been charged with interfering with a flight crew after allegedly assaulting two flight attendants Nov. 27 on the Spirit Airlines flight, CNN reports. The 43-year-old also allegedly made lewd sexual remarks to men aboard the flight and touched at least one of them, and was seen vaping on the plane.

The alleged assault came after flight attendants asked her to switch seats, as she was in an emergency exit row, for safety reasons. Authorities say she screamed that she was getting off the plane and made for the cabin door, a flight attendant blocked her, and another one came to help restrain her. She allegedly kicked, hit, and pulled hair, but crew members were ultimately able to handcuff her and place her in a seat, Local 12 reports. An off-duty firefighter who happened to be on the plane then sat next to her to keep her calm. She was briefly detained upon landing on a public intoxication charge; the more serious federal charge came later. She faces up to 20 years behind bars. (Read more Spirit Airlines stories.)