In the strange coincidence department: The emergency slide that fell off one of Delta's Boeing jets on Friday washed up in front of the oceanfront home of an attorney suing the manufacturer for a similar incident, reports the New York Post . The slide fell off the Boeing 767 as it left New York City's JFK Airport and turned up by the home of Jake Bissell-Linsk in Belle Harbor, Queens, about 6 miles away. He's a partner at Labaton Keller Sucharow, which is suing Boeing over the midair blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines jet .

Nobody was injured Friday when Flight 520 to Los Angeles had to make a U-turn to the airport because of some alarming noises coming from the right wing. Upon landing, Delta said the crew discovered the slide had "separated" from the plane, reports the New York Times. It's still not clear how that happened, and the FAA is investigating. The jet involved in the Alaska Airlines incident was a Boeing 737 Max, all of which were temporarily grounded after the incident. (More Boeing stories.)