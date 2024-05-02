Airbnb Is Really Getting Creative Now

Airbnb isn't content with growing from a couch-surfing business to a multibillion-dollar company with 7.7 million listings worldwide. It's now offering what it calls "the most extraordinary experiences on Earth," one-of-a-kind adventures taking place around the world, from tequila tasting with Kevin Hart to a private concert by singer-rapper Doja Cat in her own living room. And in one of the more bizarre offerings, guests will get the chance to stay in a replica of the home from Pixar's Up, topped with more than 8,000 colorful balloons. The balloons won't lift the house off the ground, but a crane will—for the extent of the overnight stay in Abiquiu, New Mexico, CNN reports.
These are all offerings in Airbnb's new "Icons" collection of "extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more." Consider it an expansion of the 90 or so one-of-a-kind stays and experiences Airbnb has offered in recent years, incorporating Chicago's Home Alone house and Shrek's Scottish swamp, per Tatler. "As life becomes increasingly digital, we're focused on bringing more magic into the real world," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesk says in a statement. "Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now."
The service is launching with a contest, per Quartz. Up to 4,000 Airbnb users who come across "golden tickets" will be asked about their connection to an Icon offering before winners are announced. Up to 15 guests will attend a one-time-only concert by Doja Cat. Other winners will enjoy tequila tasting and live stand-up with Kevin Hart at his members-only Coramino Live Lounge, enjoy a stay at Prince's former home in Minneapolis, have a sleepover in Paris' Musée d'Orsay alongside the Olympic torch, or visit the home of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor. All experiences cost less than $100 per guest. Spots are limited and will be handed out via lottery, per CNN. (More Airbnb stories.)