Airbnb Is Really Getting Creative Now

Airbnb isn't content with growing from a couch-surfing business to a multibillion-dollar company with 7.7 million listings worldwide. It's now offering what it calls "the most extraordinary experiences on Earth," one-of-a-kind adventures taking place around the world, from tequila tasting with Kevin Hart to a private concert by singer-rapper Doja Cat in her own living room. And in one of the more bizarre offerings, guests will get the chance to stay in a replica of the home from Pixar's Up, topped with more than 8,000 colorful balloons. The balloons won't lift the house off the ground, but a crane will—for the extent of the overnight stay in Abiquiu, New Mexico, CNN reports.