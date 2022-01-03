(Newser) – After an extended holiday break, the jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will get back to work Monday. When the eight men and four women who will determine Holmes' fate were still unable to reach a verdict by the middle of last week, the jurors were given Thursday off before an already scheduled court holiday on Friday, reports the AP. They hadn't provided any inkling where they stood in their deliberations last week after sending two notes to the federal judge presiding over the case the previous week. The jury so far has spent a total of roughly 40 hours (by the New York Times' count, it's been 43 hours) across six days discussing the charges against Holmes, who faces up to 20 years in prison if she's found guilty.

The jury will now spend its seventh day trying to decide if Holmes was a crook. The 37-year-old is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. The Times reports the deliberation period to date isn't an unusual one, at least in terms of "complex fraud cases in which defendants are charged with multiple counts that span multiple years." It holds up media tycoon Conrad Black as an example: The jury deliberated for 12 days in 2007 before returning a guilty verdict. His was also a 14-week trial, and he faced 13 counts. As former federal prosecutor Amanda Kramer puts it to NPR, "Remember, for the jury, there's just a lot to remember over a four-month trial."