Dick Cheney Visits House Floor With Daughter

(Newser) – A former House member made an appearance Thursday on the floor, causing more of a stir than such visits usually do. Former Vice President Dick Cheney accompanied his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, in observing a moment of silence in the House to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. They were the only Republicans in attendance, ABC News reports. Liz Cheney, who was among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack, is vice chair of the panel investigating the riot. "I'm here to support her," Cheney's father said.

story continues below

The arrival of former President George W. Bush's running mate prompted an unusual sight, per the AP, with Democrats lining up to greet a Republican they clashed with often over the decades. "I think what it reflects is the great respect that we have for Liz Cheney," said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Dick Cheney served in the House leadership in the 1980s, when he held the Wyoming seat his daughter now occupies. He noted that GOP leaders were absent Thursday. "Well, it's not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years," he said later. The Cheneys sat alone in the front row on Republican side of the House chamber as Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke.

Former members are allowed on the floor. "I was happy to welcome him back, and to congratulate him on the courage of Liz Cheney," Pelosi said, per the Hill. In a statement, Dick Cheney said, "The importance of January 6th as an historic event cannot be overstated," adding, "I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation." Republicans have punished Liz Cheney for her opposition to Trump's false claim that he won the election, removing her from the party's No. 3 leadership post in the House. Asked about that, Dick Cheney said, "My daughter can take care of herself." (Read more Dick Cheney stories.)