One More Sex and the City Rebuke for Chris Noth

Actor has been cut from the finale after sexual abuse allegations
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2022 4:50 PM CST
Chris Noth poses for a portrait in 2017.   (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – (Note: This story contains spoiler alerts for And Just Like That ...) When multiple allegations of sexual abuse emerged against actor Chris Noth, the actresses of Sex and the City came out in support of his accusers. Now, Noth is receiving one more rebuke of sorts from the show. TVLine reports that he has been edited out of the season-one finale of And Just Like That, the SATC revival currently streaming on HBO Max. As fans well know, Noth's "Mr. Big" died of a heart attack in the first episode of the revival, but he was to be reunited with Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, in a fantasy sequence in the finale, per Variety. The finale begins streaming on Feb. 3. (Read more Chris Noth stories.)

