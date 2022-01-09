Spider-Man Swamps The 355

(Newser) – The glamorous spies of The 355 were no competition for the movie theater's reigning webslinger. Spider-Man's box office dominance continued in its fourth weekend in theaters, adding another $33 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. With $668.8 million in North American ticket sales to date, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth-highest- grossing release of all time domestically, the AP reports. Globally, with $1.5 billion and counting, it ranks in eighth place.

The only major new film this weekend was Universal's The 355, an original spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, and Penelope Cruz, which debuted in third place with $4.8 million from 3,145 North American theaters. Directed by Simon Kingberg, reviews for the film about a global coalition of female spies have been less than stellar: It holds a 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. But audience scores have been more enthusiastic. The 355 came in behind the animated Sing 2, also distributed by Universal; its global total after three weekends in theaters is $190.8 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore, are: