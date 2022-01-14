 
Sinead O'Connor Hospitalized After Concerning Tweets

Singer said she wanted to 'follow' son Shane, who died last week
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2022 10:32 AM CST
Sinead O'Connor Hospitalized Days After Son's Death
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Akvarium Klub in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2019.   (Marton Monus/MTI via AP, File)

(Newser) – Sinead O'Connor was hospitalized Thursday, less than a week after her 17-year-old son Shane's death, after making a series of concerning posts on Twitter. In what Irish Central describes as a "heartbreaking call of help," the singer tweeted: "I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone." In other messages, she blamed herself for Shane's death, the New York Post reports. Later Thursday, in another tweet, she said: "I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay."

Shane, O'Connor's third child with folk musician Donal Lunny, went missing Thursday from a hospital where he was reportedly on suicide watch. His body was found Friday. On Sunday, the singer slammed the country's health care service and family agency Tusla, but she later deleted the messages and apologized for "lashing out," the Evening Standard reports. "The issue is.. we are a third world country," she tweeted. "We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life." (Read more Sinead O'Connor stories.)

