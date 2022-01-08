Sinead O'Connor's 'Beautiful Son' Dies at 17

(Newser) – Calling him "the lamp of my soul," Sinéad O'Connor has paid tribute to her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died after being reported missing earlier this week. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," the singer tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example." Irish police said Thursday that he had been seen last in Dublin, CNN reports. His mother had posted messages asking him to go to police. "Please don't harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let's get you to hospital," O'Connor wrote.

In tweets Saturday on an unverified account, O'Connor expressed anger that her son had died in the care of the state, per People. She also asked how a hospital had failed to keep him safe though he had "made two severe suicide attempts" the week before. O'Connor, 55, said Shane was on suicide watch at the hospital. Shane O'Connor was son of musician Dónal Lunny and the third of the singer's four children. "Please be at peace," O'Connor told her son in a post. (Read more Sinead O'Connor stories.)