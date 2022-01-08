 
X

Sinead O'Connor's 'Beautiful Son' Dies at 17

Singer posts that Shane O'Connor was on suicide watch
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2022 4:20 PM CST
Sinead O'Connor's Missing Son Dies at 17
Sinead O'Connor performs in Budapest in 2019.   (Marton Monus/MTI via AP, File)

(Newser) – Calling him "the lamp of my soul," Sinéad O'Connor has paid tribute to her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died after being reported missing earlier this week. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," the singer tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example." Irish police said Thursday that he had been seen last in Dublin, CNN reports. His mother had posted messages asking him to go to police. "Please don't harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let's get you to hospital," O'Connor wrote.

story continues below

In tweets Saturday on an unverified account, O'Connor expressed anger that her son had died in the care of the state, per People. She also asked how a hospital had failed to keep him safe though he had "made two severe suicide attempts" the week before. O'Connor, 55, said Shane was on suicide watch at the hospital. Shane O'Connor was son of musician Dónal Lunny and the third of the singer's four children. "Please be at peace," O'Connor told her son in a post. (Read more Sinead O'Connor stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X