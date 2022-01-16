YouTube Suspends Bongino for Misinformation

(Newser) – YouTube has pulled Dan Bongino's channel over a video the Fox News host posted claiming masks are useless against the coronavirus. The video violated YouTube's policies on COVID-19 misinformation, a spokesman said Friday night, resulting in a first strike against the channel, the Daily Beast reports. The first strike brings a one-week suspension. The scientific consensus is that masks indeed are effective in reducing the spread of the virus, and YouTube policy specifically prohibits saying otherwise, per the Hill.

The move costs Bongino money, per the Independent: He's out of YouTube Partner Program, which enables the monetization of his posts through ads, for at least 30 days. Bongino has nearly 870,000 YouTube subscribers. Another misinformation violation within 90 days would bring a two-week suspension, and a third could make the suspension permanent. Bongino Report shared an expletive-filled email it said he sent YouTube to object to the suspension. "We knew it was just a matter of time before the tyrannical, free-speech hating" company "would try to silence us," the email says. The message adds that Bongino will keep posting about "why masks have been totally ineffective in stopping this pandemic."