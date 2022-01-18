Pastor Warns Things 'Might Get Nasty.' They Did

(Newser) – "One touch from God can bring clear vision" reads the caption accompanying the most recent upload from an Oklahoma church, showing "a very special Sunday" service that definitely got people buzzing about not God's touch, but its pastor's. The Tulsa World notes that thousands of people from around the world regularly watch the livestreamed sermons of Michael Todd, who heads up Transformation Church in Tulsa, and this past Sunday was no different. What was different this time around: Todd decided to use his own saliva to make a point about how people who are receiving miracles from God might get a negative reaction from others.

In a video of the incident, Todd can be seen discussing his message as a man with closed eyes stands next to him, listening and taking it all in. Then, Todd suddenly stops and hocks a loogie of his own spit and phlegm into his hand, to the astonishment of the crowd. "This is where most people would not face Jesus anymore," Todd proclaims, spitting into his hand a second time and swishing around whatever emerged in his palm. "What most people would do is turn away." Todd then announces that "receiving vision from God might get nasty."

And it does, as he rubs the hacked-up combination of saliva and mucus all over the man's face, to cries and groans from the audience. "How you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle," he says. "I've got to put my DNA on your situation, on your 2022." Todd also mentions that the man he slathered with his spit is his younger brother Brentom, just in case (as he put it) congregants were thinking, "I'll never go to that church!" In its report on "Saliva Sunday," WVUE predicted that Todd was about to get "roasted online" for the stunt, an assessment that turned out to be correct.

"In bad taste," one commenter wrote on the church's Facebook page, while another pointed out that we're still in a pandemic, per the World. "Pastor Mike ... c'mon now. Rubbing spit onto someone's face isn't a very good lesson at this sickness time," they wrote. On Monday, Todd apologized for a sermon gone too far, per KJRH. "It's never my intention to distract others from God's Word and the message of Jesus ... even with illustrations!" he tweeted. "I apologize for my example being too extreme and disgusting!" He ended with: "I Love Everybody." It's unclear if Brentom, his spit-covered brother, believes him. (Read more pastor stories.)