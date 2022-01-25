Cheryl Hines Blasts Husband's 'Reprehensible' Vax Stance

(Newser) – Actor Cheryl Hines has distanced herself from her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccination views—which have seen him banned from YouTube and Instagram—after what the Daily Beast calls a long "loud silence." After a Twitter user demanded that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor make a statement Sunday, following her husband's appearance at the "Defeat the Mandates" rally in DC, Hines accepted. At that rally, Kennedy suggested that Americans today have less freedom than Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own," she tweeted Monday evening. "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues." That brief statement wasn't enough for some critics, one of whom penned a different statement for Hines to make. "How about this? 'No one should compare anything to the horrors of the Holocaust. My husband was wrong to do so,'" the user wrote. "Yes, I agree with you," Hines responded. She elaborated Tuesday after being pressed by NBC News reporter Ben Collins. "My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in DC was reprehensible and insensitive," she wrote.

"The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything," she added. The Daily Beast suggests Hines was finally inspired to speak out because Curb Your Enthusiasm is "one of the most culturally Jewish programs in TV history" and "populated by a cast of Jewish actors/characters, including star/creator Larry David." Hines plays David's wife, and later ex-wife, on the long-running HBO series. (Read more Cheryl Hines stories.)