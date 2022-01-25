Giving Cash to Poor Moms May Help Babies' Brains

(Newser) – It's a study loaded with political implications—researchers say giving cash aid to low-income mothers appears to help the brain development of their babies. The New York Times reports the difference spotted after one year is modest, the equivalent of "moving to the 75th position in a line of 100 from the 81st." But it's nonetheless seen as statistically significant and was eliciting quotes like this:

Big deal: "This is a big scientific finding," says neuroscientist Martha J. Farah of the University of Pennsylvania. "It's proof that just giving the families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development." Farah reviewed the study for the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, which published it Monday.

"This is a big scientific finding," says neuroscientist Martha J. Farah of the University of Pennsylvania. "It's proof that just giving the families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development." Farah reviewed the study for the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, which published it Monday. With a caveat: "It's potentially a groundbreaking study," says Harvard's Charles A. Nelson III, a consultant on the study. "If I was a policymaker, I'd pay attention to this, but it would be premature of me to pass a bill that gives every family $300 a month." Nelson thinks the results must be backed up by cognitive tests, not just by measuring brain patterns.

story continues below