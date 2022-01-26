Secrets of Playboy's Hugh Hefner Allegations Are Wild

(Newser) – A new 10-part docuseries paints Hugh Hefner as a rapist who drugged women at his Playboy mansion—and Playboy says it supports those accusing Hef of sexual misconduct. "We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences," it posted in an open letter over the weekend. "The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy. Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female, and together we are building upon the aspects of our legacy that have made a positive impact, including serving as a platform for free expression and a convener of safe conversations on sex, inclusion and freedom." More on A&E's Secrets of Playboy:

Who's involved: Multiple former Playmates, others associated with the magazine and Hefner's empire, and former girlfriends of Hefner were interviewed, CNN reports. Among those is Sondra Theodore, a girlfriend of Hef's from the late 1970s, who calls him a "vampire" who "sucked the life out of all these young girls for decades."

