Russia Delivers Blood Supplies to Border

(Newser) – Russia has moved not just troops and weapons near its border with Ukraine, but blood supplies. An inventory of blood and other medical necessities for treating casualties are another indicator of Russia's readiness for an invasion, Reuters reports. The move also would be support US warnings that an attack could take place anytime. The US had already said medical support was included in the Russian buildup, but the inclusion of critical blood supplies had not been disclosed.

story continues below

"It doesn't guarantee that there's going to be another attack, but you would not execute another attack unless you have that in hand," said Ben Hodges, a retired US lieutenant general who's with the Center for European Policy Analysis. A Ukrainian deputy defense minister said the report isn't accurate. It's "an element of information and psychological war," Hanna Malyar said. "The purpose of such information is to spread panic and fear in our society." Russian officials did not yet comment, per Reuters, though they have denied any intention of invading Ukraine. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)