Some New-Car Buyers Seeing Real Sticker Shock

Ford and General Motors are fighting back against some of the dealers adding what amounts to “a tax on rich people,” per ABC News. Buyers of new Range Rovers, Cadillac Escalades, Corvette Z06s, and other vehicles are paying thousands more than the recommended sticker price. "It has come to our attention that some dealerships have attempted to demand money above and beyond the reservation amounts set in GM’s program rules," GM North America President Steve Carlisle wrote in a recent letter to his dealers. "GM will be forced to take action if it learns of any unethical sales practices or brokering activities that undermine the integrity that customers expect from the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac brands.” Ford sent a similar memo. Leasing becoming a relic of the past: Automakers aren’t using leasing programs nearly as much as before due to supply shortages and the realities of depreciation, the Lincoln Journal-Star reports. Also, the cars that dealers have in the showroom and on the lot are loaded with the “extras” that leased cars typically don’t have. The good news is people might get a better deal buying their leased car, because the purchase price of the vehicle was calculated before the auto market changed so dramatically.

While new car prices in all market segments are still much higher than before, January showed signs of positive change, MarketWatch.com reports. Prices are 2% lower than December, ending a nine-month trend of climbing prices. However, the average price of any new car is still $45,283—more than 20% higher than the average price in December 2019, per ABC News. Reasons for the increase include global supply shortages. Inventory shortages are real in all market segments: More affluent consumers generally paid higher prices (whether authorized by the manufacturer or not) without complaint, primarily due to inventory shortages, according to ABC News. However, inventory shortages affect buyers of non-luxury cars as well, per the Journal-Star. A good way to avoid dealer markups is to order a car, though this can take six to eight weeks for delivery.