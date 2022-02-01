Walking Dead Actor Dies at 31

(Newser) – Moses J. Moseley, an actor best known for portraying Mike, one of Michonne's pet zombies, on The Walking Dead, has died. He was just 31. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they're investigating a possible suicide. Moseley's body was found Wednesday in Stockbridge, Ga. near the Hudson Bridge, which crosses a freeway, after family tracked his vehicle to the area, TMZ reports. He reportedly died of a gunshot wound. Moseley appeared on AMC's The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015 and was featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly alongside Danai Gurira, who played Michonne, in 2012. He had an uncredited role in 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and starred in 2017's Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.

He also appeared on TV shows including Watchmen, Queen of the South, and American Soul. "He was very talented" and "always excited about life and working in the entertainment business," Moseley's manager Tabatha Minchew says, per People. "If you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing," Minchew adds. "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes." Jeremy Palko, who portrayed Andy on The Walking Dead, said he was "heartbroken" at the news. Moseley was "just an absolute kind and wonderful human being," he tweeted, per the Guardian. The Twitter account for the show shared "thoughts and prayers" alongside a photo of Moseley on Monday. (Read more obituary stories.)