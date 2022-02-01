Trump Asked DHS, Barr to Seize Voting Machines

(Newser) – The New York Times is out with a story asserting that then-President Trump was trying harder than has been previously known to have voting machines seized in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Key points in the story and related coverage:

Homeland Security: Six weeks after the vote, Trump had Rudy Giuliani call Homeland Security to ask the department to seize the machines. One of the top officials there said the department lacked the authority.

Six weeks after the vote, Trump had Rudy Giuliani call Homeland Security to ask the department to seize the machines. One of the top officials there said the department lacked the authority. Defense department: The DHS request came after Trump—taking Giuliani's advice—rejected a push to have the military seize the voting machines. That push had been led by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, attorney Sidney Powell, and retired Army colonel Phil Waldron.

