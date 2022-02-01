UCLA Cancels Classes Over Mass Shooting Threat

(Newser) – The University of California, Los Angeles, canceled in-person classes Tuesday after a former lecturer reportedly sent threats of a mass shooting. Matthew Harris sent a video titled "UCLA Philosophy (Mass Shooting)"—which included clips from 2003's Zero Day, based on the mass shooting at Columbine High School, as well as footage of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas—to the university's philosophy department along with an 800-page manifesto that included threats to department members, reports the Los Angeles Times. "Da war is comin," he reportedly warned. Harris joined the university as a postdoctoral fellow in philosophy in the spring of 2019 before being put on leave last year over allegations that he sent a pornographic video to a student.

"UCLA Philosophy (Mass Shooting)" was one of more than 350 videos Harris had uploaded to his YouTube channel over 24 hours, reports Business Insider. Others titles included "UCLA PHILOSOPHY IS RACIST AND OPENLY RACIST," "im a p*dophile, ladies im a p*dophile," and "how to kill an enemy," according to the outlet. A campus alert sent soon after midnight noted classes would be held remotely Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution," though there was no "specific information" that Harris, who reportedly lives on the East Coast, was in California, per KABC. Students went on to complain about a lack of communication, though department heads had sent emails alerting faculty and students to the threats on Monday night, per the Times.

"Students should not have to scour the internet for information on what is or isn't safe during an emergency," wrote the Daily Bruin's editorial board. It added Harris had "expressed erratic behavior and posted worrying activity online" while teaching undergraduates. Two students had described examples in reviews shared on bruinwalk.com. One said Harris had changed a student's grade 43 times after the end of the academic quarter. In a Monday statement, UCLA police said they were "actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies" in response to the threat. In an email obtained by the Times, university police told a faculty member that "at this time we're not concerned about anything happening." (Read more UCLA stories.)