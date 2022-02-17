(Newser) – The recall of three liberal members of the city school board in San Francisco continues to reverberate, and a common theme in analyses is that the vote might be seen as a warning for Democrats nationwide. The shorthand view: Voters, even entrenched Democrats, are pushing back against policies they see as too progressive. A sample of coverage:

'Bellwether': San Francisco is famous for its liberalism, of course, so much so that it's usually seen as an "outlier" in American politics, according to an analysis in the Los Angeles Times. This week's results, however, are being seen by both Democrats and Republicans "not as an outlier but as a potential bellwether," write Seema Mehta, Melanie Mason, and Melissa Gomez. "While it's difficult to draw conclusions from a single election, Democrats in California and across the nation described the recall as a cautionary tale that voters view their party as insufficiently responsive to core concerns like education and safety."

Elsewhere: In the New York Times, David Leonhardt also sees the recalls as part of a larger trend in the US. "Many Americans, even in liberal places, seem frustrated by what they consider a leftward lurch from parts of the Democratic Party and its allies," he writes. "This frustration spans several issues, including education, crime, and COVID-19." He cites examples, including Seattle, where voters elected Ann Davison the city's top prosecutor. She'd recently quit the Democratic Party after saying it had moved "so far left."

