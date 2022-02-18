As Kamila Valieva Left the Ice, Coach Demanded Explanation

(Newser) – The first thing Kamila Valieva's coach said to her after the 15-year-old's disastrous free skate Thursday, which cost her a medal: "Why did you let it go?" Eteri Tutberidze could be heard asking Valieva during the live broadcast, as the teen stepped off the ice. "Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me—why? You let it go after that axel. Why?" Valieva did not respond, and sobbed as her scores were announced, Yahoo News reports. More coverage of the event and the doping scandal that preceded it:

"The destruction of a young person." That's what Johnny Weir, one of NBC's figure skating commentators, had to say about Valieva's skate, the Huffington Post reports. He and fellow commentator Tara Lipinski were not exactly their usual chirpy selves during Valieva's time on the ice, restricting their comments to simple announcements of the jumps she was attempting, People reports. They did much the same during Valieva's short program Tuesday, making clear that in their opinions Valieva should not have been allowed to skate after a banned drug was found in her test. Lipinski, however, is sympathetic to the teen: "I can't imagine how tough this has been on Kamila and it makes me angry that the adults around her weren't able to make better decisions," she said.

